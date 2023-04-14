Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.