Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

