Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

