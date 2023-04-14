Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.