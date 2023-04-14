Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of HST opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

