Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after buying an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

