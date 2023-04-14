Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Verint Systems Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VRNT opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
