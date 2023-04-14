Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 33.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

