International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

