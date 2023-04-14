International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,712 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 69,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

