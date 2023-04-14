International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $142,078,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $496.20 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.13 and its 200-day moving average is $490.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

