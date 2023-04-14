International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $59.64 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

