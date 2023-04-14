International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,069 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

