International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

ICMB opened at $3.59 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.