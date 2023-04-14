International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $138.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.