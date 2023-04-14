International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

