International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.