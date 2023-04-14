International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $1,897,000.

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

