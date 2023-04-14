International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 400,146 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,296.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,021.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

