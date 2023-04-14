International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2,642.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $289.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

