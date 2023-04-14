International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity

Chewy Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $34.85 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 316.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

