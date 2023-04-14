International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insider Activity
Chewy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CHWY opened at $34.85 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 316.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.