International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

