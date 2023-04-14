International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $239.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.95 and a beta of 1.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

