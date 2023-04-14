International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $53.66 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

