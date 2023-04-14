International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.