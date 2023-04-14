International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.41.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

