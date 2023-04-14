International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Teck Resources stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

