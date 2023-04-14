International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

