International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

