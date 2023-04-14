International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

