International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

