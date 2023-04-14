International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Enphase Energy Trading Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
