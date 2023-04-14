International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $434,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

