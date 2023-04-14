International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $480,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

