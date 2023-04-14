International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $480,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

