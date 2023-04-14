International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 573,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.