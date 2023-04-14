International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $527,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $451.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

