International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $530,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.