International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $530,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

CION stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $553.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

