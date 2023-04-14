International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

