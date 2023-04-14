International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 577.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corteva by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

