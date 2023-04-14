International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

RGLD opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

