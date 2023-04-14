International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

