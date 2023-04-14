International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,774 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

