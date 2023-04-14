International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 153,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $49.31 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

