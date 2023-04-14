International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

