International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,965 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,333,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of L stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

