International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,618.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,625.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,478.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

