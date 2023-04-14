International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 201,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of TCPC opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.