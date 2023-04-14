International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

