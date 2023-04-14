International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 980.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

