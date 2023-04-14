International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

CAH opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

