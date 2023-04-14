International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

