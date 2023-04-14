International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMP opened at $55.18 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

